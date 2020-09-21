This father-daughter duo created history at Creative Arts Emmys 2020

Emmy Awards 2020: This father-daughter duo will always remember this Creative Arts Emmys ceremony as they took home double awards.

Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones have become the first father-daughter duo ever to win Emmys in the same year. While Ron won the Emmy for Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Creative Arts Emmy’s ceremony for his role in ‘This Is Us’, Jasmine won the Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for her role in #FreeRayshawn.

Prior to the Creative Arts Emmys, Ron and Jasmine expressed admiration for each other’s work.

Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy won his first ever Emmy for his comeback on Saturday Night Live last year. Murphy returned to host Saturday Night Live last December, 35 years after he last appeared on the show. Murphy brought back some of his most beloved SNL characters for his appearance, including Mr. Robinson, Gumby, Buckwheat, and Velvet Jones.

