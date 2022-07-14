'Emergency' first look: Presenting you Kangana Ranaut as Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut is on a roll! A month after her action thriller 'Dhaakad' was released on screen, the actress has again started working on her next most awaited project. The 'Gangster' actress started Thursday with the first look of her much-awaited film 'Emergency'. Apart from acting, Ranaut is also donning the director's cap yet again.



Along with the first look, the actress also shared a short teaser set in the year 1971, showing Ranaut as a powerful minister asking a man in his office to tell US President to call her ''sir'' instead of madam.



In the film, Ranaut is playing the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and in the teaser, looking at the way she's speaking, her style and her uncanny resemblance with the late politician will surely impress you.

The shooting of the movie has begun and more information about the fourthcoming film has been kept under wraps.



Sharing the teaser, Ranaut wrote, ''Presenting ‘Her’who was called ‘Sir’#Emergency shoot begins.''

Kangana also shared a poster and wrote, ''Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world.''

The film’s script has been written by 'D-Day' fame Ritesh Shah. Ranaut first announced the film last year.