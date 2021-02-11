Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi bare love for each other in cover story for US magazine

Ellen DeGeneres and partner Portia de Rossi came together for an exclusive cover profile for People magazine as they opened up for the first time about their romance sharing details of what keeps them going. Together for 12 years now, Ellen DeGeneres "has the hotel put rose petals in the shape of a love heart on my bed," said Portia de Rossi whenever she comes back from a trip and the two have spent some time away from each other.

De Rossi will also "leave little notes around if she's going somewhere, which is really sweet," said DeGeneres.

The couple, 48 and 46 (Rossi and DeGeneres) wed in August 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California.

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first. By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her,” said de Rossi while DeGeneres added, "We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches — no, sentences. We're in a rhythm that's easy."

On the toxic work culture allegations that Ellen DeGeneres’ show faced during the pandemic, the TV host said, "It broke my heart; I couldn't have gone through everything I went through without her. It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."

Having ridden out the pandemic together (including DeGeneres' recovery from COVID-19), the two are even more resolved to never take each other for granted despite their busy schedules.

On what they love about each other, Ellen said, "To start superficially, I love the way she looks. I love her brain; she's smart. That's really important. She's strong. She's confident. She's really funny. And she's a good dresser and a good dancer. She's learning to cook."

Snuggling up to Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi replied, "Wow, how do I top that? She is the kindest, most generous, most loving, loyal, trustworthy person I have ever known. She's a very special human being. Some of it sometimes rubs off on me."

"We're lucky to have each other," DeGeneres adds. "We practice a lot of gratitude."