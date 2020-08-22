Dwayne Johnson share his first look from DC's 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson gave his fans a glimpse of his character's look from the most-awaited DC Universe movie 'Black Adam'. Johnson posted the image on Instagram ahead of the FanDome panel.



''The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change,'' he wrote. ''Black Adam arrives tomorrow at #DCFanDome. I salute my Warner Bros and DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC universe while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all.'' he captioned the image. The movie is slated to release on December 2021 and had plans to begin filming in 2020.

The Rock announced the movie last year on his Instagram account, ''I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become Black Adam,” he wrote. ''Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people but he does it his way. Truth and justice, the Black Adam way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”



The upcoming movie is a spinoff of the 2019 hit 'Shazam'. Earlier, Dwayne was in talks to play movie villain Black Adam in 2019 movie, but unfortunately, the project didn't end up in his basket.