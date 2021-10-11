Drake celebrates son Adonis fourth birthday, shares adorable post

Drake little boy is growing up!



The rapper, 34, celebrated his son Adonis’ 4th birthday and took a moment to update his fans about it.

The singer is very private about his personal life, but this time the rapper took his Instagram account and posted a few heartwarming snaps with his son on a special day.



“💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID,” Drake captioned a photo of him and Adonis smiling wide for the camera. In the photo, Drake was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and camo pants and the birthday boy was dressed in an all-black outfit.

They both posed in front of the racecar-themed backdrop featuring grey, blue, red, and black balloons and board reading ''Adonis races into 4''.



The 'Certified Lover Boy' hitmaker also shared another monochrome snapshot with his Lil hero. In the pic, Drake is smiling in joy as he lifts his son in the air and the boy raises his fist as an adorable superhero pose.

Drake shares Adonis with artist Sophie Brussaux and confirmed that he had a son on his album, 'Scorpion', in June 2018.

The rapper first shared photos of his son on social media in March 2020.