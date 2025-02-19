A video of Drake throwing a slipper at a drone hovering around his apartment in Sydney has been doing the rounds of the internet. While Drake appears to be shocked and then angry at the sudden invasion of privacy, netizens seem to think that the video is staged.

Is Drake's video staged?

In the clip, a drone camera captured the singer's laptop kept on his desk. The laptop has a gambling site open. As Drake enters the room, he looks shocked to see the drone, and then takes aim at it with his slipper. The drone escapes the hit and comes out of the apartment, overlooking the sky.

Someone flew a drone to Drake’s penthouse in Sydney, Australia and caught him gambling 😭 pic.twitter.com/1M5xKpmJx9 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 18, 2025

Netizens call the video staged



Many on X were not convinced with Drake's video and called it staged. A person commented on X, “This is so staged it’s insulting he thought we would believe this.” A second person noticed the reflection of the drone operator and wrote, “Staged, drone pilot sitting in the corner.”

Another comment read, "subtle @Stake product placement: glass perfectly full, homepage feature, zero distractions...marketing team deserves a raise 🫡" Another said, “I refuse to think that this is not an ad for that gambling site.”

There hasn't been any reaction of Drake on the video so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Drake recently released his new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U in collaboration with PartyNextDoor. On the track Gimme a Hug, he seemingly addressed his past feuds including the much-publicised one with Kendrick Lamar.



