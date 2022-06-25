‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ streaming debut gets Peacock premiere

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ appeared on streaming service Peacock on June 24. According to Deadline, the streamer has announced the opening of a new 24/7 ‘Downton Abbey’ channel for fans to catch up before the debut of the second movie in the franchise. The debut film, ‘The Manners of Downton Abbey', and all six seasons of the popular TV show are readily accessible on Peacock. To the dismay of patriarch Robert Crawley, ‘A New Era’ follows the Crawley family as they welcome a film crew to Downton (Hugh Bonneville).

He had no choice because the opulent home requires immediate roof replacement and other maintenance that the production will gladly cover.

The family travels to the south of France to solve a mystery surrounding the Dowager Countess while Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) is left in control of Downton and closely collaborates with producer Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy) (Maggie Smith).

Julian Fellowes, the creator of ‘Downton Abbey’ and an Academy Award winner, wrote the screenplay. As reported by Deadline, Fellowes co-produced the film with Emmy and BAFTA Award winners Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge, while BAFTA and Emmy nominee Simon Curtis directed it.

Carnival Films is the producing company behind ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era,' and Focus Features and Universal Pictures International are the distributors. Carnival Films is a component of the Universal Studio Group’s NBCUniversal International Studios.

