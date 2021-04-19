'Downton Abbey 2' confirmed! New cast, director and release date announced

'Downton Abbey' is getting a sequel



The movie sequel has officially been announced and production started last week. Reports state that the original cast is set to return. The makers also confirmed a release date for the sequel which is set to be released on December 22, 2021.



Focus Features confirmed the news alongside Carnival Films as the official page of the production house tweeted, ''We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theatres this Christmas.''

We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/DkEfo8ODzm — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) April 19, 2021 ×

The makers also announced the new cast who are joining the movie Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. Carnival's Gareth Neame's and Liz Trubridge will return to produce alongside Fellowes, with BAFTA and Emmy-nominated director Simon Curtis as the director of the sequel.

"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey," said producer Neame.



Hugh Bonneville who is best known for playing Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in the series took to Twitter on Monday to reveal he was on the sets,"Good to be back," he stated.

The 2019 film was the first return of the Crawley family since the highly acclaimed 'Downton Abbey' series, which ended in 2016. The movie performed well by earning more than $194 million.