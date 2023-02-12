DJ Khaled gives a shout out to Rihanna, says 'It’s RiRi Super Bowl'

One of the most exciting things about this year's Super Bowl is Rihanna's performance. The nine-time Grammy award-winning singer will make her stage comeback after six years of halt.

Before the singer sets the Super Bowl stage on fire, Rihanna is getting a shout-out from her friend and long-time collaborator DJ Khaled.

Speaking to Page Six at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fanatics party at the Arizona Biltmore, Khaled shared his excitement as he named the night as ‘RiRi Super Bowl'.

''RiRi, I love you so much,“ the 47-year-old said.

Further, he added, “Congratulations in advance. They changed the name of Super Bowl. It’s called ‘RiRi Super Bowl.’ I’mma have my airhorn ready and I’m going to order me a cheeseburger well done.”

When asked further about whether he will join Rihanna on stage as a surprise performer, he said, “I’m coming as a fan and Rihanna’s my sister. I can’t wait to see it. I’m here to support,”

While interacting with the fans, Kheled wrote that he’s ''rooting for Rihanna over the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. We’re all winners.“

Rihanna will take the stage four years after she refused to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in protest over race issues. However, now Rihanna has said that she uses her performance to represent immigrants and black women.

''That's a big part of why this is important for me to do this show: representation. Representing immigrants. Representing black women everywhere. That's key for people to see the possibilities, ''she said.

Rihanna added, ''It's a long way from home, right? It's a beautiful journey that I'm on. I could have never guessed that I would have made it here, so it's a celebration of that. I'm really excited to have Barbados on the Super Bowl stage.''

The nine-time Grammy award-winning singer will perform during the interval of Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12.