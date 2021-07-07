Dilip Kumar funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others pay tribute to the actor at his residence

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar's mortal remains were taken back to his residence in Juhu, Mumbai from Hinduja Hospital. The actor's funeral is likely to take place later in the evening.

Several Bollywood stars and politicians including Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence to pay their respect to the veteran actor.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen paying condolence to the late actor's wife Saira Banu.

Other stars who were seen arriving at the actor's residence included Dharmendra, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

Maharashtra | Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray consoles Saira Banu on the passing away of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai



Actor Dharmendra present at the actor's residence says, "I have lost my brother today. I will live with his memories in my heart." pic.twitter.com/fuASQN3HJV — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021 ×

Among politicians, Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray were also seen at Kumar's residence.

Earlier in the day, the CM announced that the legendary actor would be cremated with full state honours.

Keeping COVID in mind, there are arrangements to keep the last rites ceremony as low-key as possible and the Mumbai police has formed a human chain as Dilip Kumar’s mortal remains are taken to his Bandra residence.

