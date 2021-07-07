Remembering Dilip Kumar: Lesser known facts about the Bollywood legend

Actor by chance

Kumar always wanted to establish a business in Mumbai to contribute to the household and help his father, who was a fruit merchant and a landlord who owned orchards in Peshawar and Deolali near Nashik. But life had other plans for him. At the Churchgate Station in Mumbai, the actor met Dr Masani, who introduced him to actress Devika Rani, then owner of the renowned film studio, Bombay Talkies.



In his autobiography 'The Substance and the Shadow', he recalled, "I had no clue what acting in front of a camera was. It was something to be studied, learned, and practised."

(Photograph:Twitter)