Remembering Dilip Kumar: Lesser known facts about the Bollywood legend

Dilip Kumar's was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan. The actor was born on 11 December 1922 at his family home in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar, British India, one of the twelve children of Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan and his wife Ayesha Begum. He adopted the name Dilip Kumar when he made his debut in films.
Sandwich seller
Dilip had run away from his house in 1940 after having an argument with his father. He went to Pune where he set up a sandwich stall at Pune's Army Club in 1943, with the help of a Parsi café owner.
Writer before he turned actor
Before trying his luck as an actor, Dilip Kumar worked as a script-writer in 1942 in Bombay Talkies. Back then, he had proficiency in the Urdu language and was paid a hefty amount of Rs 1,250 per month as his salary, which was a huge amount in 1940's.
Only actor to play triple role
Dilip Kumar is the only actor who played a triple role in a movie. In the 1967 movie 'Ram Aur Shyam', Kumar played the dual role of twins separated at birth and also played the role of their father.
First actor to charge ₹1 lakh per film
Kumar is known as the first superstar of Bollywood. He started his film career in 1944 with his first film 'Jwar Bhata', which went unnoticed. Later, everything turned differently and he went on to earn success in the 1950s playing leading roles in several box office hits
Following many blockbuster hits, Kumar became the first actor to charge ₹1 lakh per film.
Actor by chance
Kumar always wanted to establish a business in Mumbai to contribute to the household and help his father, who was a fruit merchant and a landlord who owned orchards in Peshawar and Deolali near Nashik. But life had other plans for him. At the Churchgate Station in Mumbai, the actor met Dr Masani, who introduced him to actress Devika Rani, then owner of the renowned film studio, Bombay Talkies.
In his autobiography 'The Substance and the Shadow', he recalled, "I had no clue what acting in front of a camera was. It was something to be studied, learned, and practised."
Refused International films
Did you know, Kumar had an offer to build his career in international cinema, but he refused. Kumar turned down the chance to play Sherif Ali in David Lean's 1962 classic 'Lawrence of Arabia'.
Was a Polyglot
Dilip Kumar was fluent in Urdu, Hindi, Hindko (his first language), Punjabi, Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Marathi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Pashto, and Persian.
Suffered from depression
Dilip Kumar reportedly suffered from depression in the 1950s because of the intense characters he was playing in movies at that time for which he was labelled as the 'tragedy king'.