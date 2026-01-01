/Did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make it Insta official with this pic from their Roman holiday?

Is it finally official? While the world has been speculating about their romance for years now, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have remained mum about their relationship status. The couple, who are reportedly set to tie the knot in February 2026, seem to be finally making their relationship Insta official. Vijay shared pictures from their Roman holiday, and fans were thrilled to spot Rashmika in them. The actress is barely visible, but excited and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot her in the photos.

Rashmika Mandanna hugs Vijay Deverakonda

On Wednesday, Vijay took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his Rome getaway. While the first few pictures featured the actor posing in front of iconic monuments and while travelling in the train, it was the last two slides that truly caught fans’ attention.

In one of the pictures, Vijay was seen posing for the camera with a girl standing right behind him, whom fans are convinced is Rashmika. In another photo, Rashmika can be seen hugging Vijay from behind, leaving him giggling uncontrollably.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, “Happy New Year, my darling loves. May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you.”

Rashmika, has been sharing photos from her Roman holiday as well, but the images carefully do not feature Vijay in them.

Netizens react Vijay's post instantly set the internet abuzz, with fans flooding the comments section with love for the rumoured couple. One comment read, "The back hug in the last slide—cutest." Another wrote, "The sixth photo is when Rowdy Janardhan turns romantic Janardhan." A third comment said, "That back hug from Rashmika makes everyone smile." Many fans also expressed excitement about their wedding, with one user writing, "Can't wait to see you both in wedding pictures." Another comment read, "Rashu and Vijay the most beautiful couple."

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Relationship

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met while working together on the 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam, where their on-screen chemistry won hearts. They later reunited for the 2019 film Dear Comrade, which was also well appreciated by fans and critics.

Rumours of the two dating have been doing the rounds since 2020, with fans often spotting similarities in their social media posts and backgrounds.

In 2024, the duo dropped subtle hints about being in a relationship without naming each other. There were reports that suggested that the couple got engaged in October 2025 but there has been no official announcement from them or their teams.