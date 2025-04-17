Karan Johar’s drastic physical transformation has left many of his fans curious. The filmmaker surprised one and all recent when he walked the ramp for his own brand Tyaani Jewellery. There has been a barrage of questions and speculations on KJo’s dramatic weight loss, with many attributing to the ‘miracle drug’ Ozempic. Karan has finally broken his silence and addressed the rumours.

Kaean Johar opens up about his weight loss

The filmmaker held a #AskKjo session on Instagram recently to promote his new production- Kesari Chapter 2- which stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead. While most questions were around the film, there were also many who were curious to about his weight loss.

Addressing the same, Karan asserted that he has in fact, lost his weight "the right way".

While Karan did not directly address the Ozempic rumours by name, he denied taking any kind of medication.

He shared, "That's a lot of work, and it’s not medication like the rumor suggests. I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I’ve never felt happier, lighter on my feet. I’ve lost my weight the right way. I ideally wake up with a spring in my step, and I feel ready to work with new zest and zeal. So, yeah, I love it. Then it went on to me eating one meal a day, something I call 'OMAD'."

The filmmaker admitted that he has been re-aligning his relationship with food.

He spoke about eating only when really hungry and not out of habit, in addition to avoiding gluten, dairy and sugar. Johar also asserted that a healthy reliance on physical activities like swimming and regular workouts has also contributed to his speedy transformation.

