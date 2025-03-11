Dhanush and Nayanthara's legal battle is not over. Dhanush's production house, Wunderbar Films Private Limited is now pursuing a civil suit and seeking damages worth Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) for copyright infringement of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Reports said that the affidavit filed alleges unprofessional behaviour on the part of director Vignesh Shivan, claiming he was 'focused' on Nayanthara, the film's leading lady. Vignesh and Nayanthara met on the sets of the film and eventually fell in love and got married.

Dhanush’s production house seeks Rs 1 crore in damages

Dhanush’s production house is pursuing a civil suit against Nayanthara and Vignesh for using behind-the-scenes footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in their Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without an NOC.

The actor-filmmaker’s affidavit accuses Nayanthara and Vignesh of unprofessionalism. It further reads, “The fourth respondent (Mr. Sivan) unnecessarily began focusing his attention only on the third respondent (Ms. Nayanthara) ignoring the other cast and crew of the movie by taking multiple re-takes of scenes which involved the third respondent to make sure that only she gives her best performance and not prioritizing the other actors.”

The affidavit comes after the Madras High Court did not entertain an interim injunction as the docu-drama was released on November 18 last year. The court decided to take the main suit for hearing on April 9, 2025.

Nayanthara vs Dhanush

In December, Dhanush's legal team issued a statement demanding Nayanthara remove the infringing content within 24 hours. Failure to comply would result in legal action, including a potential claim for damages of Rs 10 crore against Nayanthara and Netflix India.



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, was released on Netflix on her birthday, November 18.

Days before its release, Nayanthara wrote a scathing open letter to Dhanush after he denied issuing a NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the use of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clips. The film featured her and was directed by Vignesh Shivan. The two started dating on the sets of the film.



The documentary eventually used a 3-second BTS clip from the film, which the actress claimed was shot from her phone.