Advertisment

For all die-hard anime fans, get ready for the release of Devil May Cry! The highly anticipated series is set to debut on Netflix this April.

Much to the delight of fans, all episodes of the show will be released on the platform at once.

Devil May Cry release date and more!

Advertisment

An adaptation of the popular gaming franchise by Capcom, the series will premiere on Netflix on April 3.

The show will bring the dashing Dante back to the screen, showcasing high-octane action sequences, intense demon battles, and much more.

Created by Adi Shankar (Castlevania, Dredd, Captain Laserhawk) along with his writing partner Alex Larsen, this adaptation brings the devilish hunter to life in spectacular way as he fights the demons.

Advertisment

Also read: From Devil May Cry, Lazarus to Gundam: Must-watch anime of Spring 2025 and where to watch them

Studio Mir, the South Korean-based animation studio, is behind animating Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry trailer

The two-minute trailer opens with Dante effortlessly slaying both demons and with his undeniable style. While he's busy battling evil forces, another key highlight is The White Rabbit, who appears to be challenging him. The energetic soundtrack adds even more excitement to the series.

Also read: From Devil May Cry, Lazarus to Gundam: Must-watch anime of Spring 2025 and where to watch them

The trailer also features monstrous enemies and other key characters like Lady and Sparda, along with White Rabbit, the antagonist, who was first introduced in the Devil May Cry 3 manga.

Watch the trailer below:

Netflix’s official description reads, "In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, brought to life by the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open a portal between the human and demon realms. Caught in the middle is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds rests on his shoulders."

Also read: Devil May Cry: Evanescence to release new song 'Afterlife' for the upcoming Netflix series

The voice cast

The series boasts an impressive voice cast, including: Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Hoon Lee as The White Rabbit, Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferin