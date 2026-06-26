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Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo quits agency after 14 years, shares heartfelt note

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 16:44 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 16:44 IST
Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo quits agency after 14 years, shares heartfelt note

Song Hye Kyo Photograph: (X)

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Renowned South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has quit her agency after 14 years. She is best known for her roles in The Glory, Encounter, Full House, among others. 


South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo, who established her acting prowess in some of the best projects like The Glory, The Descendants of the Sun and Encounter, among others, is grabbing headlines after quitting her agency. The actress thanked the agency with a heartfelt note, mentioning going ahead with a new chapter.

Song Hye Kyo shares her feeling after parting ways with agency

Taking to her SNS, Song Hye Kyo addressed her quitting the agency after 14 years and how she felt. She wrote, "I was truly happy and grateful during my time with UAA. Every moment we shared will always remain precious memories in my heart. I sincerely cheer for all of UAA's future days!" In addition, The Glory actress also expressed gratitude to the agency's representative with whom she spent 14 years by adding a message, "Thank you, sister."

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Earlier in the day, UAA announced that Song Hye-kyo’s exclusive contract had recently expired. A source from UAA stated, “We have decided to conclude our journey together and support each other’s future paths.”

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For the unversed, Song Hye Kyo joined agency UAA in 2012 as its first actor. Under the agency, she has been part of numerous projects which have become a hit amongst audiences: That Winter, the Wind Blows; Descendants of the Sun; My Mister; The Glory; (Films) The Grandmaster, My Brilliant Life, The King's Case Note; and The Black Nuns.

Song Hye Kyo's upcoming project

Song Hye Kyo will be next seen in the highly anticipated Netflix series Tantara (also known as Slowly and Intensely or Show Business). It is scheduled for this year, and the epic drama will mark the first on-screen collaboration with actor Gong Yoo.

The story will focus on navigating the merciless and reckless Korean entertainment industry of the 1960s to 1980s. Song Hye-kyo plays the ambitious Minja, while Gong Yoo stars as her loyal childhood friend Donggu. The series will reunite Song Hye Kyo with acclaimed screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung, who has worked on Worlds Within and That Winter, the Wind Blows, and will be directed by Lee Yoon Jung (best known for Coffee Prince). The success of Song's television dramas internationally established her as a top hallyu star.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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