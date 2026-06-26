/Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo quits agency after 14 years, shares heartfelt note



South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo, who established her acting prowess in some of the best projects like The Glory, The Descendants of the Sun and Encounter, among others, is grabbing headlines after quitting her agency. The actress thanked the agency with a heartfelt note, mentioning going ahead with a new chapter.

Song Hye Kyo shares her feeling after parting ways with agency

Taking to her SNS, Song Hye Kyo addressed her quitting the agency after 14 years and how she felt. She wrote, "I was truly happy and grateful during my time with UAA. Every moment we shared will always remain precious memories in my heart. I sincerely cheer for all of UAA's future days!" In addition, The Glory actress also expressed gratitude to the agency's representative with whom she spent 14 years by adding a message, "Thank you, sister."

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Earlier in the day, UAA announced that Song Hye-kyo’s exclusive contract had recently expired. A source from UAA stated, “We have decided to conclude our journey together and support each other’s future paths.”

For the unversed, Song Hye Kyo joined agency UAA in 2012 as its first actor. Under the agency, she has been part of numerous projects which have become a hit amongst audiences: That Winter, the Wind Blows; Descendants of the Sun; My Mister; The Glory; (Films) The Grandmaster, My Brilliant Life, The King's Case Note; and The Black Nuns.

Also Read: Korean actor Song Joong Ki confirms dating a British woman

Song Hye Kyo's upcoming project

Song Hye Kyo will be next seen in the highly anticipated Netflix series Tantara (also known as Slowly and Intensely or Show Business). It is scheduled for this year, and the epic drama will mark the first on-screen collaboration with actor Gong Yoo.