Korean actor Song Joong Ki confirms dating a British woman

Korean actor Song Joong Ki has revealed that he's in a relationship. According to a report on Soompi, the actor is reportedly in a relationship with a British woman. Song Joong Ki's girlfrirend is not a celebrity.



Hours after the news was published on the website, his agency confirmed the news as well.



"Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings," stated the agency. "We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship."



They went on to add, "We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports."



Not many details are available about Song Joong Ki's ladylove but online forums speculate that she may be a British national of Korean descent. The actor reportedly travelled with her to Singapore earlier in December where he introduced his team to her.