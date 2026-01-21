/Tantara, Bloodhounds 2, The WONDERfools: 7 new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2026

Netflix’s 2026 slate looks promising with a new lineup for the K-Drama lovers with massive and star-studded series like Tantara, The WONDERfools, Road, up for release this year. Take a look.
Netflix is categorising some new Korean dramas for its subscribers, including romantic comedies like Take Charge of My Heart, action-packed thrillers like Road, and the return of popular series in their second instalments like Bloodhounds 2. Take a look at the compiled lineup.
The new romantic fantasy drama is based on a web novel, telling the story of Baek Ho-rang (Kim Young-kwang), struggling with a failing artificial heart, and Na Bo-bae (Chae Soo-bin), who has electrical powers that can recharge him. It leads to a contract-based romance amid corporate hustles.
The drama follows ambitious individuals named Minja (Song Hye Kyo) and her childhood friend Donggu (Gong Yoo), who are striving for success in the competitive, often merciless, music and entertainment industry of the 1960s to 1980s.
The action crime thriller will continue from the high-octane story of boxer bros Kim Gunwoo (Woo Do Hwan) and Hong Woojin (Lee Sang Yi). After their victory over a loan shark ring in Season 1, the duo returns to combat a new and even more dangerous criminal underworld.
In the rom-com series, Jung Hae-in plays Jang Tae-ha, a former genius boxer who later turned gangster and is trying to complete his unfinished mission. Eun-sae, a prosecutor who loses her memory while working on a high-stakes case, unexpectedly ends up living with Tae-ha, who claims to be her boyfriend, and slowly becomes stuck in love with him.
The superhero comedy-adventure set in 1999 revolves around a group of awkward townies from Haeseong City, who unexpectedly gain superpowers and team up to fight off against the villains threatening their city.
The story follows Heo Mun-oh (Choi Min-sik), a struggling literature professor who is bored and frustrated with his life. His life changes when he discovers a brilliant student, Lee Kang (Choi Hyun-wook), who is a back-bencher.
The crime thriller focuses on a series of gruesome murders that occur across Korea and Japan. It tells the story of a serial killer who always leaves behind twisted bodies and mysterious dying messages written in foreign scripts.