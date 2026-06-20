Marathi film Deool Band 2 is grabbing headlines after the recent report of the movie being financially supported by Shah Rukh Khan. After the director of Deool Band 2, Pravin Tarde, revealed how the Bollywood actor stepped in to support the project at a crucial stage, the former has been facing backlash. Parvin Tarde has now responded to the criticism.

Deool Band 2 director in response to Shah Rukh Khan's association with the film

Taking to his Instagram handle, the director has broken silence over the matter and said, "I've been travelling across Maharashtra all this while, yet nobody seemed to notice me. But, the moment I mentioned the name of a Bollywood star, everybody's pens started moving at once."

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He further said, "Some people had already tried to stop the film, but they couldn't. So now, why are they fighting it through indirect means? This film has come this far without the backing of any so-called big names or influential figures, because the efforts behind it have been honest and sincere. Thank you, everyone."

Following the statement, Tara then added a line from a poem by Marathi writer Vinda Karandikar, which roughly translates to, "Your stature does not increase by denying someone their due. Always remember to give credit to those who deserve it.” He went on to add, “Whether it’s Pitya (the character in the film) or Shah Rukh Khan, it doesn’t matter. If someone has helped you, you should be able to openly acknowledge it and appreciate them publicly.”

Shah Rukh Khan helping out Deool Band 2

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan had quietly helped the creators of the Marathi film Deool Band 2 by waiving off the Rs 42 lakh Digital Cinema Package (DCP) bill. Director Pravin Tarde revealed that his team only budgeted Rs 12 lakh, but after receiving the high estimate, the actor instructed his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, to overlook the dues and release the DCP.

The gesture allowed the film to release smoothly without delay. The spiritual release became a massive commercial hit, grossing over Rs 80 crore.

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