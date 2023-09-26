Denmark selects Mads Mikkelsen's The Promised Land as 2024 Oscar entry
Denmark has officially submitted The Promised Land for consideration in the Best International Feature category at the 2024 Academy Awards.
Denmark has made its official submission for the 2024 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, and the chosen film is the period epic The Promised Land. Directed by Nikolaj Arcel and starring Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role, this historical drama gained recognition after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
The Promised Land tells the story of a determined man's efforts to cultivate the wild Danish heath, the last remaining area of untamed wilderness in 18th-century Denmark. Director Nikolaj Arcel and actor Mads Mikkelsen previously collaborated on A Royal Affair, a film that received a Best International Feature nomination in 2013 and introduced Alicia Vikander to the international audience.
Magnolia Pictures holds the US distribution rights for The Promised Land and plans to release the film in domestic theaters on February 2, 2024. The film received positive reviews upon its Venice Film Festival debut, with reviews praising Mads Mikkelsen's performance.
In addition to Mads Mikkelsen, the film features a talented cast, including Amanda Collin, Simon Bennebjerg, and Kristine Kujath Thorp. TrustNordisk is responsible for international sales.
The deadline for submissions in the Best International Feature category for the 2024 Oscars is October 2. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the shortlist of films on December 21, with the final five nominees revealed on January 23. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
