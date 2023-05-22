Mental health matters! Deepika Padukone reacts to Dwayne Johnson's comment on depression

Deepika Padukone is one of the actors who has never shied away from speaking about her mental health battles. Over the years, Deepika has become the face of mental health in India, has been a constant advocate for mental health awareness, and has extensively worked towards it. However, recently, the actress reacted to Dwayne The Rock Johnson's statement on mental health. Deepika's reaction to mental health - On Sunday, Deepika shared a post of Dwayne's statement about his suffering from depression. Sharing a screengrab of his statement, reading, "'I didn't know what mental health was, I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't wanna be there.'-DWAYNE JOHNSON, The Pivot podcast.''

Sharing the post, the Pathaan actress wrote, "Mental health matters."

In her IG story, she also tagged her mental health foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation that helps people suffering from anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems. What was Dwayne Johnson's comment - A few weeks ago, Dwayne opened up about his secret battles with depression. Speaking about the tough phase of his life, the Black Adam star shared how he won the battles and triumphed.

While appearing on the recent episode of The Pivot podcast, the actor revealed that he first felt depressed when he was at the University of Miami and that he injured his shoulder, which kept him from playing on the football team.

"I didn’t want to go to school," he said. "I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn’t take any midterms, and I just left. But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there, wasn’t going to any of the team meetings, wasn’t participating in anything." Deepika on her mental health - Deepika has been very vocal about mental health and depression. Time and again, the actress has bravely talked about her battle and the things she had gone through during the thought phase of her life.