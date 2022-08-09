David Beckham enjoys a night out with daughter Harper at The Weeknd's Miami concert

Footballer David Beckham has got the tag of "cool dad," as he is often found spending time with his children and engaging in enjoyable activities. Recently, he attended The Weeknd's concert with his 11-year-old daughter Harper in Miami. The father-daughter duo were seen twinning in blue and had a great night enjoying watching The Weeknd’s performance that was held at Hard Rock Stadium on August 6.

Beckham also shared some photographs and videos on Instagram in which the two can be seen singing and grooving to the singer’s hits.

They even managed to get a backstage shot with the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer. David shared a video from their concert outing where he can be seen doing some shoulder swaying steps. He captioned the post, "Embarrassing dad moment. Timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made HarperSeven laugh. @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami."

In another video, David’s daughter is seen adorably singing along to a song by The Weeknd. He wrote, " I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @theweeknd."

Meanwhile, The Weeknd dropped a cheerful comment on David’s post. Taking to his Instagram Story, Beckham posted a series of clips from the concert which included the performances on tracks such as ‘Often’, ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘One Right Now’ with Post Malone, which is the singer’s latest release.

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria Beckham revealed that she is worried about Harper using social media on her own. Discussing the idea of her kid being bullied online, the 48-year-old singer said, "Seeing how vicious people can be, yes it definitely does (worry me)."

Amber Heard spotted with friend who was barred from Johnny Depp defamation trial