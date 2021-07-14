Courteney Cox finally earns her first Emmy nomination for 'Friends', Reunion episode earns 4 nods

Courteney Cox was the only 'Friend' who had been snubbed by the Emmys all these years. On Tuesday, Cox broke the jinx as she earned an Emmy nod for the much talked about 'Friends' reunion episode.



Cox served as the executive producer of the reunion special along with show’s creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The 'Friends Reunion' earned a variety special (pre-recorded) nomination, thereby making Cox earn her first Emmy nomination for the iconic show.



Cox who rose to fame with her role of Monica Geller, was the only one of the six lead `Friends` stars who never scored an Emmy nomination during the hit show`s original 10-season run from 1994-2004.

Also see: 'Friends' reunion review: The one where everyone gets nostalgic and emotional

The rest of the 5 lead actors of 'Friends' have all earned nominations at the Emmys. The series nabbed 62 total Emmy nominations during its decade long original run. Five of these were for Aniston and she even won in 2002. Kudrow scored a whopping six nominations during the 10 years the show was on the air, all in the supporting comedy actress category, winning in 1998. LeBlanc was celebrated three times, getting nods in 2002, 2003 and 2004; Perry picked up a lead comedy actor nomination in 2002; and Schwimmer scored a supporting comedy actor nom in 1995. Emmy Awards 2021- here's the complete list



On Tuesday, after finding the show`s name in the nomination list of 73rd Emmy Awards, `Friends` actors, including Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, took to their respective Instagram handles to express their happiness over the achievement.



Courtney posted a group picture of the whole cast from the sets of the reunion episode and wrote: "The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honour and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement."

"Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn`t be happier to share it all with you. AND extra extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You`re brilliant and we love you," Jennifer posted on Instagram Story.

Also see: 'Friends' reunion: China censors BTS, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber's portions from the special



The reunion episode is also nominated for production design and lighting design/direction for a variety special.



Mentioning the details about the nomination, David Schwimmer, popularly known for his role of Ross in `Friends`, wrote: "4 Emmy noms... Variety Special, Directing, Production Design and Lightning."



Lisa Kudrow, who brought smiles to our faces with her role of Pheobe in `Friends`, re-shared the post of Courteney on her Instagram Story.



Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends, which came to an end in 2004 after ten seasons, revolved around the lives of six friends and how they tackle their problems with a dash of comedy. Actors Matt Leblanc and Matthew Perry were also a part of the hit sitcom.