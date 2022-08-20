Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

Controversial American-British social media influencer Andrew Tate has been removed from Facebook and Instagram by Meta. As per media reports, he was kicked out of the social media sites for violating policies “on dangerous organizations and individuals”.

Tate first gained notoriety in 2016 as a contestant in the reality game show 'Big Brother.' He was removed from season 17 of the show after a video went viral in which he could be seen beating a woman with a belt. He justified the video and said that the actions were consensual.

But that was just the start. Since then, Tate has received intense criticism for his misogynistic social media posts. He has, for instance, said that women belong in the kitchen and that victims of rape are partly responsible for the crime. He was banned by Twitter for that statement. Among other things, he has said that depression is not a real illness.

Also Read: 'Nope' movie review: Jordan Peele's latest is a terrifying, spectacular masterpiece

On his social media accounts, Tate shares his opinions that have been deemed sexist and also gives advice to young men that activists have said is dangerous. He is a self-described misogynist. In one of his videos, he said, “I’m a realist and when you’re a realist you’re sexist. There’s no way you can be rooted in reality and not be sexist.”

He has also got himself in trouble with the law. While in Romania, where he said he moved because it is easy to get rid of rape charges, he was raided by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism of Romania in an investigation related to human trafficking and rape.

Born in Chicago, Illinois in the US Andrew Tate was raised in Luton, Bedfordshire in England. He began his career in television advertising but soon moved to kickboxing. In 2005, he won the Full Contact Cruiserweight championship organised by International Sport Karate Association or ISKA.

