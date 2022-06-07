Comedian John Oliver proposes to buy controversial Australian banana statue for $10 

Famous comedian John Oliver has put up an offer to buy the contentious banana statue in Melbourne that was removed from public display after it was recently vandalized.

The 1.8m tall fiberglass banana was erected on Rose Street, Fitzroy to slow traffic by the City of Yarra for $22,000 from artist Adam Stone. Stone said that it represents hubris and climate change. Amid strong public backlash and vandalism, the installation was removed and put in storage within weeks.

The city council has made no statements as to if and when the statue will be back on display.

City mayor Sophie Wade said, "We are so excited to hear John Oliver loves our banana sculpture as much as we do, but I am sad to say the City of Yarra is not ready to part with it just yet."

Also Read: Keanu Reeves walks hand-in-hand with girlfriend Alexandra Grant at MOCA Gala 2022

Oliver’s offer consisted of a $10 payment to buy the statue and offer an alligator statue of similar size with a raised middle finger that was produced by his company to install in place of all confederacy statues in Florida. He also offered to donate $10,000 to the Foodbank in Melbourne and a further $5,000 to the Zoo of Australia.

Mayor Wade said the council knew the importance of the artwork and invited Oliver for a tour of Yarra and a private viewing of the banana.

