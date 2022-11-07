Cher, 76, defends her relationship with 40 years younger boyfriend: Haters are gonna hate

"Love doesn't know math," said iconic singer Cher on Twitter over the weekend as she defended her relationship with music exec Alexander Edwards who is 40 years younger to her.



The 76-year-old singer-actress confirmed that she is dating the 36-year-old music exec over the week and shared a photo of him on Twitter. The "Believe" singer tweeted a photo of Edwards who works for Def Jam Recordings, and wrote, "Alexander" followed by a red heart emoji.

The confirmation came days after the two were spotted walking hand-in-hand in West Hollywood.



Soon after she went public with her new romance, several slammed the actress for dating someone 40 years younger.



The singer-actress snapped back at 'haters' and said, "I'm Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn' Matter That and Not Bothering Anyone."



When a fan expressed concern regarding Edwards' "intentions" towards the icon, Cher replied: "As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I've Always Taken Chances… It's WHO I Am."



She also wrote to another follower, "LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES."



Cher also revealed to other fans that Edwards treats her "like a queen" and that he has already been introduced to everyone in her family.



Edward had previously dated Amber Rose with whom he shares a three-year-old son.

In August 2021, Rose accused the producer of having multiple affairs. She wrote on Instagram Stories, "All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

Edwards had later had admitted that the accusations were true during an Instagram live.

Meanwhile, Cher was married to Sonny Bono between 1964 and 1975 and to the late singer Gregg Allman between 1975 and 1979. She has also been romantically linked to Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.