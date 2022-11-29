CHECK Ayesha Omar's reply when asked about her marriage with Shoaib Malik

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza have been in news for a very long time. There have been reports about the two splitting up as the Pakistani cricketer was accused of cheating on his wife Sania Mirza with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now and none of the stars have spoken about the same.

What do we know so far?

After this episode, many of the fans of the sports couple got furious and have been constantly targeting Ayesha Omar by commenting on her social media accounts. The fan furore over a rumour is uncalled for, as none of the stars have said anything in public or in the media about their relationship. A few days back, on Sania Mirza's birthday, Shoaib Malik shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram wishing her, "Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest".

What was Ayesha Omar's reply on marriage with Shoaib Malik?

The Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has been quiet amid all this and ignored the hate that she was receiving on social media. But, recently when a troll asked her on her Instagram post if she is planning to get married to Shoaib Malik, Ayesha replied in a full-length comment, sending a clear message that she is not marrying the Pakistani cricketer.

Ayesha Omar has a beautiful response for a commenter asking if she's getting married to Shoaib Malik 👏🏻 #AyeshaOmar #SaniaMirza #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/JpI2PtkTzC — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) November 8, 2021 ×

She wrote, "He is happily married and I respect the couple. I and Shoaib are good friends and well-wishers, these types of relationships also exist in the world".