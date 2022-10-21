Charlie Cox credits his career to 'Save Daredevil' fan campaign: "I lost hope, they did not'

When Disney decided to launch its own streaming service Disney+, many feared that Marvel's Netflix shows will be the first casualties. And that is exactly what happened in 2018. Every single show produced by Marvel Television for the streaming service was axed. There was a huge outcry among the fans. The fans of the most popular show among them, Charlie Cox-starrer 'Daredevil' many of whom launched a social media campaign to urge Marvel Studios to revive the series. It appeared to have no effect, until Kevin Feige revealed that Cox will return as the Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cox made a surprise appearance as Matt Murdock, Daredevil's true identity, at the very beginning of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to give legal assistance to Tom Holland's beleaguered Peter Parker, and also appeared in the recently concluded 'She-Hulk' series. We know Cox will also play the role in his own Disney+ MCU series called 'Daredevil: Born Again'.

Cox has credited the revival of his version of Daredevil and even his career to the fans and their "Save Daredevil" campaign. While speaking to Marvel.com, he said, "Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the ‘Save Daredevil’ campaign. That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I’ve met many of them, and they’re such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd.”

"It feels too good to be true. I'm so excited about the future. I can't wait to get on the set from the first day of the new show. I'm already starting to train. As you know, I'm already starting to make plans in terms of living and training and having conversations with the writers and all of those things. So it's starting to feel very real," he added.

Murdock is a blind lawyer residing in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. His other senses like hearing and smell are heightened to a superhuman level, allowing him to fight crime at night akin to Batman. He comes into conflict with crime boss Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin.

'Daredevil: Born Again' scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in early 2024