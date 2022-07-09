Cardi B beats fan with her mike while performing at wireless festival - watch video

Time and again, Cardi B always manages to attract netizens' eyes toward her. Recently, the 'Wap' singer gave an electrifying performance during the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park. On Friday, after her performance ended, the singer went into the crowd, everyone was enjoying the night until Cardi shockingly started beating a concertgoer with the mike she was holding.



The video, which has taken the internet by storm shows Cardi sitting on the shoulder of a security man and slightly she looks at her side and, in no time, she started beating somebody with a microphone.



No one knows what was the reason behind her strange reaction, but Cardi has denied that it was not a fight. She replied to a fan, who asked for a full video, ''It wasn’t NO FIGHT! @itsKenBarbiegot the whole thing on their page''



Cardi B also tweeted, “Don’t believe everything you see” referring to the viral tussle.

While the rooms, neighborhoods, and playgrounds pretend a whole fight happened

While, it is still unclear what happened exactly, but looks like someone tried to touch her in an improper way. In another video, shot from the back, shows one fan from the crowd trying to snatch her microphone and the second time, somewhen tried to pull down or was touching her inappropriately, so in her defence, she used the microphone to push that person away.



Cardi gave a sultry performance on her hits like 'Wap' with her collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

Reacting to the video one fan wrote, ''I'm not the biggest fan of cardi b but Y'all calling her "getto" for fighting a fan that touched her inappropriately is odd to me cuz when women don't fight back y'all say they should've when they do y'all say it's "getto.”

I'm not the biggest fan of cardi b but Y'all calling her "getto" for fighting a fan that touched her inappropriately is odd to me cuz when women don't fight back y'all say they should've when they do y'all say it's "getto"

We have your back doll we telling the TRUTH out here, they grabbed your mic you grabbed it back then they tried to touch you and you got their hands off you ITS SELF DEFENCE there was no FIGHT fans crossed the line! End of story!! STOP LYING ON MY GIRL!!

