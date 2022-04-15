Cardi B and Offset share first photo of their son, reveal his unique name

The first photo of Cardi B and Offset's son is here!



On Thursday, seven months after they welcomed their second child, a boy, the couple shared the first glimpse of their little bundle of joy.



The 'WAP' singer gave birth to her son in September 2021, and ever since then, the couple has kept him away from the media glare.

Coachella music festival returns after three-year hiatus



The rapper shared two pictures of her tot and in the caption, she added emojis of wave, dinosaur and teddy. 🦕🌊🧸.

The Happy father shared a new snap of his son in which he's sitting in a bathtub. In the caption, he revealed his unique name i.e 'Wave Set Cephus.'

In the two snaps, the little munchkin is just looking adorable in a blue fur jacket. Just like his parents, he was also wearing a diamond studded big chain with a big pendant spelling out his name 'Wave'.



Cardi, who is back on Twitter, also shared a video of the necklace telling how she quickly said yes to the name. "When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !" she wrote.

UK rock band The Who back on tour after COVID cancellations

The couple is also parents to 3-year-old Kulture. He is also the father of Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from his past relationships.