BTS to perform at 2021 Grammys MusiCares event

K pop band BTS are now set to perform at the Grammys Virtual Concert and it hopefully brings them closer to their dream of winning someday winning a Grammy Award too.

After making history for being the first K pop artists to be nominated for a Grammy to then performing at the Grammys and finally presenting an award at the prestigious music award; BTS has come a long way.

The Recording Academy’s MusiCares is a virtual concert and a fundraiser that aims to put ‘Music on a Mission’ by supporting the music community in need across the globe. Alongside BTS, artists such as John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R, Usher, and more will also be performing at the Grammy Week event happening on 12th March 2021.

Fans flooded social media with praise and excitement messages at the news.

