BTS members to undergo rigorous gas chamber military training called Hwasaengbang

All members of BTS, including Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, have officially started their mandatory military service in South Korea. Their enlistment has ignited global interest, particularly regarding the demanding military training procedures they will undergo, which includes the gas chamber, the obstacle course and the gruelling marches.

One of the most rigorous challenges in South Korea's military training is the gas chamber challenge, known as the Hwasaengbang.

The Hwasaengbang gained public attention through its appearance on shows like Real Men and Infinite Challenge, which showed soldiers enduring intense exercises in a gas-filled room without masks. Some struggled with the tasks, leading to instances of fainting.

With each BTS member now enlisted, speculation arises regarding whether they will all undergo this rigorous training. Earlier images of Jin at the Hwasaengbang camp depict soldiers practising in an actual gas chamber. A picture shows Jin washing his face, a common post-training routine.

Since Suga has been deemed "unfit for regular combat duty" and has been chosen to serve as a social service agent in the South Korean military, he won't have to go through the gas chamber training, however, other remaining members might soon begin the rigorous training in their country.

Japanese media outlet Nippoin News Network reacted to South Korea's tough military practices, mentioning that BTS members need to complete various training, including entering gas-filled rooms without masks.

Also read: Max Payne and Rescue Me actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

Meanwhile, several netizens from South Korea who have undergone the task during their military service recently took to social media to share their experiences online.

A netizen wrote, “It's a CBR(chemical, biological + radiological) and a grenade drill. They put on a gas mask to enter and exit a gas chamber. It's part of the training program.” Another one said “Yeah, I was medically retired a few years ago. Trust me, if I could go through the gas chamber in basic training and be fine and sure Jin will be more than okay.”