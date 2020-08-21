Brother of bomber who attacked Ariana Grande concert in Manchester sentenced to 55 years

The brother of the suicide bomber who set off an explosion at the 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

The incident had led to the death of 22 people and injuring hundreds.

The man identified as Hashem Abedi had denied helping the Manchester Arena attack but was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions. His sentencing had been postponed due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

His elder brother Salman Abedi, who set off the bomb, died on May 22, 2017. The bomb set off at the end of the concert as people were ready to leave the show.

The brothers were born in Manchester to Libyan parents. They had travelled to Libya the month before the attack. Salman returned to the UK on May 18, 2017, when he finalised preparations for the attack. Hashem remained in Libya until he was extradited to Britain and arrested at a London airport last year.

