Britney Spears reacts to son Jayden Federline's explosive TV interview

Britney Spears' familial voes are far from over. The singer on Thursday wrote a long, emotional post as a reaction to her son Jayden Federline's TV interview. Britney shares her two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, with former husband Kevin Federline.



Jayden will appear in a tell-all interview on Friday night on ITV but excerpts of the interview have been doing the rounds of the internet beforehand. The two mentioned how they loved their mother but were not ready to reconcile or speak to her at this moment.



On Thursday, Britney took to Instagram to respond to her son and online commentators, saying her love for her children "has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations as a mother."

"Finally at 40, without the restrains of what my family did to me.....I say to my son Jayden that I send all my love in the world to you everyday for the rest of my life!!" the singer added.

Earlier in an interview to Daily Mail, Kevin Federline had revealed that the two boys had not met Britney for months. They also were not present for Britney's June wedding to beau Sam Asghari.

"I 100 percent think this can be fixed," Jayden has reportedly said in the interview about his and his brother's relationship with their mom. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Jayden also addressed his mom's social media use, which Kevin previously told ITV News "hurts" his sons.

"Social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do, I'm not going to hate her for that," he says. "At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family."



"It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," he adds. "This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."

Jayden explained that his elder brother, Sean is not comfortable facing the camera and was unhappy with Britney sharing photos of him on Instagram.

"He asked my mother not to post his photos, and she did it anyway," Jayden says. "So it didn't go well."



Jayden also addressed the reason on he and his borther missing Britney wedding. "At the time it just wasn't a good time to go," Jayden explains. "I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

The 15-year-old revealed that brothers share a close bond and are 'united together'. "He is always looking out for me and I am looking out for him," Jayden adds. "We make sure that we are both healthy mentally."

At present the two are living with Federline and his family and Jayden calls it 'home' and a 'safe place'.

