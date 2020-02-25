Prince Charles' biographer calls Harry-Meghan's statement 'spiteful fury' after Queen forbids use of 'Sussex Royal'

There’s never been a dull moment in Uk royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public life ever since the two announced their decision to step back from their royal duties and divide time between North America and UK.

The issue snowballed when recently the Queen instructed that the two not use ‘Sussex Royal’ brand in any capacity going forward as they have decided to not be treated as part of the royal family anymore. According to reports, Queen Elizabeth had "banned" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using the title.

A source in the royal family has revealed to media that conversations about Sussex Royal are "ongoing." The source explained,"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior Members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal,' in this context, need to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing."

Following the news, the couple’s official website that is under the same name, lashed at The Crown for this. It read, there is no “jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas.”

Reacting to the news, Prince Charles’ biographer Tom Bower now decodes what this means. Appearing on the ‘Good Morning Britain’ show, Tom slammed Meghan Markle and said that this is coming straight from the former American actress. He said, “The statement was really spiteful fury from Meghan — What Meghan wants Meghan gets."

Should Harry and Meghan drop 'Royal' from their branding?



Writer Tom Bower believes they should fall in line with the Queen's decision.



Journalist @afuathescot thinks the couple will attract criticism no matter what they do.



Watch full debate: https://t.co/GUWXRtnuNh pic.twitter.com/9FsGyxcz7U — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2020 ×

“It was rude to the queen. What is spiteful is, she married into the royal family not that long ago and she bailed out. But she wants to bail out on her terms. What is most important for this country is to protect the reputation of the royal family. What you’ve really got is this couple being led by Meghan [who] wants to commercialize the royal family.”

He added on the show, “She has a whole life, a whole career of commercial exploitation of herself. She has absolutely no status apart from being attached to the royal family. If she wasn’t married into the royal family she couldn’t have set up a charity, she couldn’t start marketing Meghan’s footwear and all the rest of it.”

“They’re trying to make money out of the royal family,” he alleged.