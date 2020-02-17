BoycottFilmfareAwards trends after Twitterati get angry with Indian film awards

It was a big night for 'Gully Boy' director and cast as the film made history by taking home the maximum number of awards -- total of 13.

'Gully Boy' won Best Film, Best Director (Zoya Akhtar), Best Actor (Ranveer Singh), Best Actress (Alia Bhatt), both Best Supporting Actor awards (Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amruta Subhash). 'Article 15' won the Best Actor - Critics award for Ayushmann Khurrana, Best Film- Critics and Best Story. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar shared the Best Actress - Critics award for 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

While many users were happy with the awards, some users shared that they were disappointed as no award recognised films like 'Manikarnika', 'Kesari' and other such films. The woman to lead the charge was Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who is known for being vocal on social media. Soon after the awards were announced, she took to Twitter to write, "When a movie like Chichore original idea original screenplay trying to give justice to voiceless children gets no acknowledgement we live in a deeply rooted nepotistic world, it’s gross .."

She further tweeted, "Radhika Madan deserved the best debutant award not Ananya, she has opportunities known parents papa jo, at least give Radhika little encouragement , uska woh haq bhi cheen liya.."

And then tweeted, "Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me ..😁"

Others too joined her and trended #BoycottFilmfare, upset that their favourite films didn't get any recognition but only 'Gully Boy'.

Meanwhile, lyricist Manoj Muntashir expressed his disappointment on Twitter when his song Teri Mitti from 'Kesari' lost the Best Lyrics award to Apna Time Aayega from 'Gully Boy'. He claimed that he will never attend another awards show again. Also read: Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and other B-town stars grace the star-studded event

The 65th Filmfare Awards took place in Guwahati, Assam. It was a star-studded night, even though major stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan did not make it.