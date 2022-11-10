'Bonnie and Clyde' actor Warren Beatty accused of forcing minor for sex in 1973

In a rather distasteful incident that has come to fore, actor Warren Beatty finds himself in a bit of a situation as a woman filed a lawsuit alleging he coerced her into having sex with him in 1973 when she was merely 14 or 15 years old.

A woman named Kristina Charlotte Hirsch filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. Although the lawsuit does not name Warren Beatty, it identifies the man as having been nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Clyde in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’. It was indeed Warren Beatty who played that famous character on screen.

Apparently, Warren Beatty had met with the woman on a movie set where he paid “undue attention” to her, commented on her looks and gave her his phone number. She alleges that the actor called her several times in 1973. He invited her to the hotel where he was living and would also take her on car drives.

The actor also allegedly told her several times about losing her virginity.

This was when the woman was just 14 or 15 years old while Warren Beatty would have been 35.

According to the suit, the actor “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child.”

When it all started, the woman was “thrilled” by all the attention and believed it to be a romantic relationship. She is now seeking compensation for psychological, mental and emotional distress. The suit alleges that she has had difficulty interacting with people in positions of authority as a result of the sexual abuse, and has suffered “issues with trust and control.”