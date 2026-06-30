/Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's latest comedy enters Rs 100 crore club worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle has continued its theatrical run with decent numbers at the box office. Now, Akshay Kumar's starrer has achieved a milestone by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark globally within four days of release. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy is the third installment of the iconic franchise.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 4

As per Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 8.50 crore net in India on Day 4, which brings the India net collection to an estimated Rs 72.25 crore. Now, Welcome To The Jungle's India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 86.53 crore.

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On Day 1, the comedy film earned Rs 15.25 crore along with Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews on Thursday. The collection saw a rise over the weekend by earning Rs 20 crore on Saturday before recording its highest single-day total of Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday.

Coming to international markets, the comedy earned an estimated Rs 3 crore gross overseas on Monday. With this, the film's cumulative overseas collection has reached Rs 19.95 crore, pushing its worldwide gross to around Rs 106.48 crore.

About Welcome To The Jungle

The cast of the film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Aftab Shivdasani, and more.

Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, the story revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals, and eccentric personalities who find themselves stranded in a jungle while working on a fake big-budget film, leading to a series of comic misunderstandings, action sequences, and misadventures.