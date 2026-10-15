/Vidya Balan to be chief guest at inaugural Indian Film Festival of Perth 2027

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will be the chief guest at the Inaugural Indian Film Festival of Perth. The first-ever Indian Film Festival in Western Australia brings the acclaimed actor to Perth, marking a new chapter in the celebration of Indian cinema across Australia.

The inaugural Indian Film Festival of Perth (IFFP) will take place from 22–24 January 2027, and Vidya Balan will officially open the festival. Marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema in Australia, the festival will bring the richness, diversity and storytelling traditions of Indian cinema to audiences in Western Australia for the very first time.

The Indian Film Festival of Perth is the latest initiative from the team behind the highly acclaimed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), one of the largest celebrations of Indian cinema outside India, and the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS). Building on the success of these established festivals, the Perth edition will create a new platform for Indian cinema, filmmakers and audiences, while strengthening the cultural connections between India and Western Australia.

The festival was recently announced during the visit of the Premier of Western Australia, Hon Roger Cook MLA, to India, underscoring the growing cultural and creative ties between the two regions. The launch of the festival marks an important step towards expanding the reach of Indian cinema and creating new opportunities for cultural exchange through film.

Vidya Balan, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors, has consistently championed distinctive storytelling and powerful female-led narratives through her acclaimed body of work. Her presence as Chief Guest at the inaugural edition will lend a special significance to the festival, setting the tone for a celebration of Indian cinema and its ability to connect audiences across cultures, languages and geographies.

Speaking about the announcement, Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, Festival Director, said, “Bringing the Indian Film Festival to Perth is a very special milestone for us. Having built platforms for Indian cinema in Melbourne and Sydney, we are delighted to now bring this celebration to Western Australia and connect with a new community of audiences and film lovers. Cinema has a remarkable ability to bring people together, transcend borders and create a deeper understanding of one another. We are thrilled to welcome Vidya Balan as the Chief Guest for our inaugural edition, and we look forward to creating a festival that celebrates the extraordinary diversity of Indian storytelling while building meaningful cultural connections between India and Western Australia.”