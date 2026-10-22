/The Royals season 2: Ishaan Khatter's series gets new director after two back-to-back exits- Report

Ishaan Khatter-starrer The Royals is undergoing a major behind-the-camera change. A report claimed that a new director is set to take over the project's responsibilities after filmmakers Jasmeet K Reen and Mitakshara Kumar exit the film. The development comes just weeks after filming for the upcoming sequel began in Rajasthan.

The Royals gets a new director

According to a report by Variety India, The Royals has welcomed its new director, Tanuj Chopra, who will take charge after Jasmeet K Reen and Mitakshara Kumar exited the project. The production has now shifted from Jaipur to Mumbai.

The latest development comes after Mitakshara Kumar, who previously worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi, stepped down from her directorial responsibilities.

A source told Variety India, "Mitakshara and the team of The Royals have parted amicably. She has been replaced by Tanuj Chopra, the US-based Indian director who directed seasons 2 and 3 of the Netflix series Delhi Crime."

Before Kumar, Jasmeet K Reen was initially hired to direct the series backed by Rangita Nandy. However, she also exited the project after just three days of on-location filming.

Who is Tanuj Chopra?

Tanuj Chopra is an American filmmaker, director, writer, and producer known for his indie films and television work. He is best known for his landmark film Punching at the Sun, the first South Asian American film to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Additionally, he ventured into Bollywood by directing seasons 2 and 3 of Netflix’s Emmy-winning crime drama series Delhi Crime.

All about The Royals season 1

The Royals season 1 was released on Netflix in May 2025 and stars Ishaan Khatter as Prince Aviraaj Singh and Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Kanmani Shekhar. Set in the royal town of Morpur, the romantic comedy-drama follows Sophia, an ambitious entrepreneur who devises a business plan to transform the financially struggling royal family’s palace into a luxury rental property. Her professional partnership with Aviraaj, a charming but carefree prince, soon turns into a romantic connection.

However, the plot explores how Aviraaj and Sophia handle the differences in their family backgrounds and expectations, as well as the challenges of running the royal hospitality business.

The first season also features Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, and Chunky Panday in key roles.