/Taskaree teaser out! Emraan Hashmi's customs officer set to destroy smugglers web in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming series

The first teaser of the upcoming crime thriller series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is out, and it has marked the first collaboration between filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actor Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Raghav Jairath and produced by Friday Storytellers, Netflix confirmed the global premiere of the series on January 14, 2026.

About the teaser

The series showcases the high-pressure world of airport customs, and it follows Superintendent Arjun Meena, played by Hashmi, who is on a mission to dismantle smuggling networks running through international airports. The teaser opens with the lead actor's voiceover revealing the scale of smuggling operations in Mumbai Airport. Sharad Kelkar also makes an appearance in the clip.

Talking about the film, Neeraj Pandey said, "Airports are familiar to all of us, yet what unfolds behind the scenes is rarely seen. The world of customs is not something that has been explored on screen, and that was part of the appeal in our endeavour to introduce our audiences to a new, unexplored world which is quiet, disciplined, and high-pressure. With Taskaree, we bring together an ensemble that could reflect the complexity with depth and conviction. And as always, Netflix continues to be a strong partner in supporting stories that are rooted, authentic, and built for scale."

For Hashmi, the project is a refreshing departure. “Taskaree was exciting for me on many levels. It’s my first time working with Neeraj Pandey and stepping into his world. Playing a customs officer is new territory for me, and Arjun Meena isn’t loud or flashy, he’s calm, observant, and always thinking two steps ahead. I enjoyed stepping into that space. I’m really looking forward to audiences seeing me in this new role.”

About Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

Taskaree's cast also includes Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Zoya Afroz, Anurag Sinha, Freddy Daruwala, Anuja Sathe, Jameel Khan, Virendra Saxena, and Hemant Kher. Created by Neeraj Pandey, who is known for A Wednesday!, Special 26, Baby, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, it is his third Netflix series.