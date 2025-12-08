/Oscar 2026: Homebound, starring Ishaan Khattar, shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at Academy Awards

India's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, has been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The film is among 15 other international films that have been shortlisted.

The International Feature Film shortlist features movies from across the globe, including Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirât, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab, and India’s Homebound.

Celebrating the achievement on Instagram, the Dharma Production team wrote, “Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we’ve received from around the world.🙏🏻”

Moreover, the Producer of the film, Karan Johar, shared the a snapshot of the list of films shortlisted and wrote, “I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in (sic).”

The story of Homebound