/Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal to re-release: Check dates

Alert, Sunny Deol fans! The actor is set to return to theatres with Batwara 1947, scheduled to release in August on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. But before that, three of his iconic films, Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal, are set to return to theatres as part of a special screening.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film will mark his reunion with the actor in the partition drama. To celebrate this reunion, PVR INOX has announced a special event that will run for over three weeks.

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi legacy: Here's when you can watch the movies

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If you have enjoyed watching Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal on television again and again, here’s your chance to experience these ’90s classics on the big screen. The special screening has been organised to honour the legacy of the actor-director duo.

The festival of three will kick off with Deol’s Damini on July 24, followed by Ghatak on July 31. It will wrap up with Ghayal, re-releasing on August 7.

On July 17, the announcement was made on Instagram of PVR INOX read,“Action. Emotion. Powerful storytelling. 🔥💯 Relive the unforgettable Deol - Santoshi classics as they return to the big screen before you watch Batwara 1947.”

All three films are very special and crucial for both the actor and the director, as each one was a landmark in their careers. Originally released in 1990, Ghayal came later in Deol's career, but it changed the trajectory of the actor's career. With this movie, he cemented his place as an actor hero. The actor also won his first National Film Award for his role. Ghayal was Santoshi’s directorial debut in 1990.

When it comes to Damini, the only dialogue that the movie is remembered with is ‘’Tarikh par tarikh." And if you have watched Deol's Ikka, then it is surely one of the movies that have reminded you of Deol's performance in the movie. The actor won the National Award for his performance.

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