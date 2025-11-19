/Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan grooving to 'O O Jaane Jaana' is best thing on internet today | Watch

It’s rare to spot Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on a stage together, but when they do, it’s always fun and the energy is on another level. If reports are to be believed, the two superstars recently attended a wedding in New Delhi, and the two icons made sure that everyone was grooving throughout the night.

In the videos that have gone viral, the two Khans came together on stage and grooved to Bhaijaan’s superhit track ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Dance to O O Jaane Jaana

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the two forces of the Indian film industry who, by their mere presence, can take the aura of any stage to the next level.

Recently, the two superstars landed in Delhi, reportedly for the wedding of a close friend. Several videos have been shared by the Khans’ fan handles.

One clip shows Khan’s grand entry in a king's style. Sporting the salt-and-pepper hair look, what we call his King look, the actor made a stunning entry on a grand chair. Sending the crowd into a frenzy, the actor was quick to strike his iconic pose.

Another video shows SRK talking to the bride and groom as he went on to give a stunning, aww-worthy performance with the bride on Bholi Si Surat from his movie Dil To Pagal Hai.

However, the best part of the evening came when Salman joined SRK on stage and the two grooved together. While their dance steps were not coordinated, together they were enough to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Proving that age is just a number for them, both of the Khans looked dapper in their dressed-up looks.

For the evening, SRK looked dapper in an all-black outfit comprising a coat and matching pants. The highlight of his look was the diamond brooch and his hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Salman wore a blue coat with blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Impeccable Bond

Salman and Shah Rukh’s Delhi appearance comes a few weeks after the two stars attended the grand Joy Forum 2025. Aamir Khan was also there.

Together, the three Khans expressed admiration for each other. Speaking at the event, SRK said, “I look up to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Look at me, I’m still looking up to Salman. I look up to them because of the kinds of ups and downs they’ve faced, and the work they’ve done—starting from scratch and working their way up to this. These people are aspirational and inspirational, and somewhere I feel really thankful that I have the opportunity to sit on the same stage.”



