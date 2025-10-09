/Saif Ali Khan recounts the shocking stabbing incident, reveals why he ditched wheelchair

On January 16, 2025, the entire country was shocked by the news that Saif Ali Khan had been stabbed. The horrifying incident took place at Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra home, where they live with their two children, Taimur and Jeh.

The assailant entered the actor's home with the intention of burglary through the room of the couple’s youngest son, Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan recalls the knife attack at his Bandra home

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the early hours of January 16, an intruder entered the actor's property. When he was caught, he became aggressive and stabbed Saif six times. Fortunately, none of the wounds was fatal.

During an appearance on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s Two Much, the Hum Tum actor recalled how the night unfolded.

“Kareena had been out, and I had just finished watching a movie with the boys (Taimur and Jeh). So, we went to sleep quite late, around two in the morning. After Kareena returned, we had a small chat before we turned in. Then, the maid came in and she said, ‘Jeh baba ke kamre mein koi hai. Uske haath mein chaaku hai aur bol rahe hai usko paisa chahiye (There’s someone in Jeh’s room. He has a knife in his hand, and is asking for money).'"

He continued, “I kind of heard that and rolled out of bed. I barged into Jeh’s room in the dark, and I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife."

Saif said the intruder was moving so much that both Jeh and the nanny got minor cuts.

Saif Ali Khan: ''He started slashing all over me.''

As Saif tried to save his son and the nanny, he got into the truffle with the intruder, who had two knives.

“I thought he was smaller than me, which means he’s not very large. And I jumped on him. Jeh later told me, ‘It was a big mistake. You should have punched or kicked him instead.’ But I jumped and we started this fight. He went mad. He had two knives, and he started slashing all over me," Saif shared.

Khan had to undergo emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where doctors removed a 2.5-inch piece of the knife lodged near his spine.

The world was surprised to see Khan walking with bandages after his discharge. Speaking about that, the actor said it was his choice to walk out of the hospital instead of using a wheelchair or ambulance.