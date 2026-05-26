

Ananya Panday's rendition of the classical dance Bharatanatyam has become the talk of the internet. While some praised the fusion, others have slammed her for giving a twist to this classical dance form. Now, renowned classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed have criticised the actor's Bharatanatyam sequence in the film.

Mansingh, who has been honoured with prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and is known for her expertise in Bharatanatyam, wrote that one shouldn't dabble in anything without proper knowledge or training.

Slamming Panday's performance, she wrote: "This latest film clip of Ananya’s so-called Bharatanatyam is a timely reminder for movie makers, actors, and musicians: learn to respect our traditions. Don’t dabble in anything you don’t know or learn." #AnanyaPanday #ChandMeraDil.''

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