Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /​Rajkumar Hirani on how a pandemic rabbit hole led to Pritam & Pedro: 'I didn't intend to make a series...'

​Rajkumar Hirani on how a pandemic rabbit hole led to Pritam & Pedro: 'I didn't intend to make a series...'

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 16:11 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 16:11 IST
​Rajkumar Hirani on how a pandemic rabbit hole led to Pritam & Pedro: 'I didn't intend to make a series...'

Still from Pritam & Pedro Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Starring Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani, the series is set against the backdrop of modern-day digital scams; the show balances sharp intelligence with Hirani’s signature emotional core and humour. 

Rajkumar Hirani’s hit OTT debut, Pritam & Pedro, continues to draw strong love from audiences months after its release. Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Hirani, the cybercrime thriller-comedy features an ensemble cast led by Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of modern-day digital scams, the show balances sharp intelligence with Hirani’s signature emotional core and humour. After its release on OTT, the series opened to positive reviews from critics and viewers alike, who praised its engaging storytelling and topical relevance. While the show marked a new chapter in Hirani’s career, the idea behind it actually began quite by accident.

Also read: Mirzapur: The Movie had two post-credit scenes; here's why only one made the cut

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It all started during the COVID-19 pandemic when the filmmaker found himself reading about various online fraud cases. What began as casual reading quickly turned into a deep dive into the world of digital crime. To understand the reality behind these headlines, Hirani spent time interacting with cybercrime officials as well as ethical hackers in Mumbai and Delhi. The stories, methods, and sheer scale of what he uncovered were so eye-opening that he realized a standard two-hour film simply wouldn't do justice to the subject.

Speaking about how the project took shape, Rajkumar Hirani says, "I didn’t intend to make a series, let alone make one about cybercrime. However, during the pandemic, I read about a lot of incidents and was fascinated by this world. After speaking to cybercrime officials and hackers in Mumbai and Delhi, I felt that the material couldn't be contained within the limited duration of a film. It was this realization which led to Pritam & Pedro."

Also read: On CCTV: Accused seen fleeing after Manipuri guitarist beaten to death in Delhi

Trending Stories

That decision marked his formal entry into the world of long-form streaming content, and months after its release, Hirani is now actively working on the second season.

Driven by its unique mix of cybercrime, comedy, and heart, Pritam & Pedro emerged as a massive success upon its release, becoming one of the most binge-watched shows on the platform and receiving widespread praise across multiple languages.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics