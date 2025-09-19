/Nishaanchi movie review: Anurag Kashyap goes back to Gangs Of Wasseypur template, Monika Panwar shines

Nishaanchi movie review: When Gangs Of Wasseypur realised and became a cult in subsequent years, it paved the way for similar films. Stories set in the heartland, about crime, and of peculiar names. It set a template that several filmmakers tried to use; some created impact, but most failed to get the flavor that director Anurag Kashyap brought to the Wasseypur series. But what happens when Kashyap uses the same template that he had set to now after 13years? His latest Nishaanchi seems to be heavily inspired by the Gangs series with generational angst, revenge, and a bit of romance thrown in. Starring Monica Panwar, Vineet Kumar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, Kumud Mishra and debutant Aaishvary Thackeray- Nishaanchi has authentic performance and brings back Kashyap’s unique depiction of a small town in North India, but is marred by the filmmaker’s overindulgence.

Nishaanchi Plot

Twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo (Thackeray) only have the same features but are as different as chalk and cheese. The film begins with a failed bank robbery that the two brothers, along with Babloo’s girlfriend Rinku (Vedika Pinto), attempt. Rinku and Dabloo escape, but Babloo goes behind bars. The two brothers have been raised by their mother Manjari (Monika Panwar), who wants to live an honest life but the family’s past and links to local goon Ambika Kumar (Kumud Mishra) never let them live happily.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Set in 2006 in Kanpur, the film keeps its local dialect and characterization intact. The film, in Kashyap’s unique style, talks of the revenge and misadventures of the twins and their common love for Rinku.

What works in Nishaanchi

Kashyap gathers a gamut of talented actors for Nishaanchi. All perform supremely well to their respective roles. Vineet Kumar, as the angsty wrestler, stands out in the first half while Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Vedika Pinto deliver credible performances in the second half. Debutant Aaishvary Thackeray sinks his teeth into a double role and shines. Playing two different characters in the same film is not easy, yet Thackeray makes it look effortless. The Mumbai-born actor gets the dialect and mannerisms of a small-time crook from Kanpur well. One is loud, brash, and impulsive, while the other is quiet, submissive and calculative. Thackeray plays both characters with equal conviction.

The star of the film, however, is Monica Panwar, who plays a role double her actual age. Her character is perhaps the most well-written and has an arc, which Panwar uses to showcase her versatility. A lot of scenes have her silently watching and observing, yet she manages to steal the limelight. It's been a good year for her. She starred in the critically acclaimed Khauf earlier this year, and with Nishaanchi, Monica hopefully will be able to cement her position in the film industry as one of the most talented actresses of recent times.

What does not work in Nishaanchi?

The film, however, carries the weight of Kashyap’s previous hits, especially Gangs of Wasseypur. The script takes a painstakingly long time to establish the story. Too much detailing on each character and long drawn scenes- both common in Kashyap’s films- make the film very tedious to watch. Gangs had some fun music with quirky lyrics, all of which had beautifully captured the essence of the film. The same is repeated in Nischaanchi, but the effect isn’t half as good as Gangs. The uniqueness has, in so many years, gone. I found myself getting impatient every time a song was being played on screen. Nishaanchi is your typical revenge drama. Kids uniting to avenge their father’s murder is a trope that has been tried and tested for a long time in Bollywood. Nishaanchi doesn’t offer anything new.

Final verdict

Anurag Kashyap has had a cult fan following ever since he made Black Friday, his debut as a director. His gritty stories, memorable characters, and delivering punchlines remain well etched in everyone’s memory. There are moments from each of Kashyap's films that remain in the collective memory of audiences. I don’t find Nischaanchi having such memorable characters or moments that will stay on in the minds of the audience for years to come. It is not a bad film at all. It has a predictable but engaging and some credible performances, but it gives you a sense of déjà vu, you know already how the story will pan out.

Nishchaanchi is now running in theatres.