Watch 'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer as Rishi Kapoor takes up his passion for cooking

Trailer of Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is out.

Starring both Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in the same roles as Sharmaji (as Rishi couldn’t complete the shoot because of his deteriorating health conditions and subsequent death). The film plots Rishi as someone who discovers his passion for cooking after retirement and does it with elan.

It will be the first time in Bollywood when two veteran actors play the same role. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the movie also stars Juhi Chawla. The cast also features Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie promises a relatable story of a retired widower and his journey to ward off loneliness.

The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

Ahead of the trailer release, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about how his father, Rishi Kapoor, who was confident and believed in the story. In the video, he said, "After his demise, we thought the film wouldn't get completed. We thought of trying VFX, or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role, but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that's when Mr Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge."

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures.