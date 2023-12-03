Watch | Bobby Deol gets emotional after Animal success party: 'It feels like a dream'

Bobby Deol is on cloud nine. The actor's performance as the antagonist Abrar in Animal has been praised and loved by audiences and critics alike. After the mega-success of the movie, the actor recently got teary-eyed after the success of the movie in Mumbai.

Since his acting comeback, Deol has been quite candid about the challenges and struggles he faced during the low phases of his career. He has even shared how he lost all hope about his career. However, the actor made an acting comeback in 2018 with the movie Race 3, and since then he has been doing well. But with Animal, the actor's career has reached new heights.



After the immense success of the movie, the actor was recently spotted crying after the success party of Sandeep Vanga Reddy's film in Mumbai.



In the video that has gone viral, emotional Deol can be seen wiping his tears as his team try to console him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × He also interacted with paps standing outside the venue. He said, ''Thank you so much. God has been really kind. Itna pyaar mil raha hai iss film ke liye, mujhe lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hoon (I’m getting so much love for this film, it feels like a dream),” per News 18.

At the trailer launch of the movie, Deol thanked director Vanga for giving him a great role in his movie Animal.

Recalling how he got the role, he said, ''One day I got a message from Sandeep reading, 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I would like to meet you.''



''At first, I was like is this real Sandeep or is this someone else having fun? But, then it was actually him. However, we met and he showed me a photo of mine of the time when I was not doing much work, but I used to play a celebrity cricket league. So, a photo was clicked there where I was standing and looking far away. So he (Sandeep) showed me that photo and said, 'I want you to take you in the movie because of your expression in this photograph and I want this. ' So, I love you Sandeep for giving me this opportunity,'' Deol said.

Meanwhile, Animal is doing outstanding business at the box office. And, within two days of its release, the movie crossed the Rs 200 crore (Rs 200 billion) mark at the box office worldwide.

The movie revolves around Vijay (Ranbir), a man who can go to any extent for his family, especially his father. Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor's film is 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on acid'