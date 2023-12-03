Watch | Bobby Deol gets emotional after Animal success party: 'It feels like a dream'
Animal is doing outstanding business at the box office. And, within two days of its release, the movie crossed the Rs 200 crore (Rs 200 billion) mark at the box office worldwide.
Bobby Deol is on cloud nine. The actor's performance as the antagonist Abrar in Animal has been praised and loved by audiences and critics alike. After the mega-success of the movie, the actor recently got teary-eyed after the success of the movie in Mumbai.
Since his acting comeback, Deol has been quite candid about the challenges and struggles he faced during the low phases of his career. He has even shared how he lost all hope about his career. However, the actor made an acting comeback in 2018 with the movie Race 3, and since then he has been doing well. But with Animal, the actor's career has reached new heights.
After the immense success of the movie, the actor was recently spotted crying after the success party of Sandeep Vanga Reddy's film in Mumbai.
In the video that has gone viral, emotional Deol can be seen wiping his tears as his team try to console him.
He also interacted with paps standing outside the venue. He said, ''Thank you so much. God has been really kind. Itna pyaar mil raha hai iss film ke liye, mujhe lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hoon (I’m getting so much love for this film, it feels like a dream),” per News 18.
At the trailer launch of the movie, Deol thanked director Vanga for giving him a great role in his movie Animal.
Recalling how he got the role, he said, ''One day I got a message from Sandeep reading, 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I would like to meet you.''
''At first, I was like is this real Sandeep or is this someone else having fun? But, then it was actually him. However, we met and he showed me a photo of mine of the time when I was not doing much work, but I used to play a celebrity cricket league. So, a photo was clicked there where I was standing and looking far away. So he (Sandeep) showed me that photo and said, 'I want you to take you in the movie because of your expression in this photograph and I want this. ' So, I love you Sandeep for giving me this opportunity,'' Deol said.
The movie revolves around Vijay (Ranbir), a man who can go to any extent for his family, especially his father.
Shomini Sen writes, ''Writer, editor, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said in an interview that he would teach India how action films are made and he was not joking about it. Stylish and elaborately choreographed with a great background score, the action scenes are completely new to Bollywood. Especially a scene where hundreds of masked men come charging at Ranbir (dressed in a white kurta and dhoti) with first guns and then axes as our man-child protagonist goes gleefully charging at them with an Indian-made bazooka. It's a long scene where guns, violence, and gore have just been thrown in like it was being distributed at some store for free and you think that Vijay has finally done avenging the attack on his father. But it is just the first half and Vanga has more to showcase.'' Read more here.